Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (Nevis) Delinquent in Submitting Annual Audited Financial Statements to Regulator

This latest delinquency comes at a critical time for the stressed bank as affiliates around the world are shuttered by regulators for serious violations of law.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, August 7, 2023/Victims of Hamilton Reserve Bank/ — Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (www.hrbank.com), the Nevis-based international bank that bills itself as the largest global bank in the region, failed to submit audited annual financial statements for year-end 2022 to the regulator of international banks in Nevis, the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), by the statutory deadline of March 31, 2023. This marks the second year in a row that Hamilton has failed to timely submit audited financial statements as required by statute and comes at a critical time for the bank as Hamilton’s affiliates in other jurisdictions have recently been shut down for significant regulatory violations and pointed questions about Hamilton’s assets and financial statements are being scrutinized in a US federal court.Despite Section 37(4) of the St Kitts & Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission Act imposing a statutory duty on all regulated entities to submit to the FSRC a copy of its annual audited financial statements within three months of the end of the financial year (March 31), as of mid-July 2023 Hamilton’s auditors at Berkowitz Pollack Brant had not even completed their audit of Hamilton’s 2022 financial statements. This most recent delinquency marks the second consecutive year that Hamilton has failed to submit audited annual financial statements to the FSRC by the statutory deadline.In April 2023, Hamilton-affiliated Fintech Bank Ltd (Labuan) was shut down by the Labuan Financial Services Authority pursuant to section 193 of the Labuan Financial Services and Securities Act 2010 for “non-compliance to minimum capital and/or other regulatory requirements.” This significant regulatory action follows closely on the heels of the September 2022 emergency closure of the Hamilton-affiliated Hamilton International Reserve Bank LLC (Puerto Rico) by regulators at the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) for violations of law and to “avoid an imminent danger to the security of the industry of international banking entities that operate from Puerto Rico.”These regulatory actions come at a critical time for Hamilton as the bank is locked in high-stakes litigation with the Government of Sri Lanka in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York. Hamilton has asserted ownership of more than $250 million of Sri Lanka’s US $ 1 billion 5.875% International Sovereign Bonds (ISB) due July 25, 2022. After Sri Lanka announce a selective default in June 2022, Hamilton moved swiftly to enforce its rights and filed suit seeking full payment of principal and interest due. Hamilton’s lawsuit is being closely watched by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Hamilton’s “blocking minority position” exceeds 25% of the bonds and may enable Hamilton to block any restructuring of Sri Lanka’s external debt. The case is Hamilton Reserve v. Sri Lanka, 22-cv-5199, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).Throughout each stage of litigation, Sri Lanka has sought the dismissal of Hamilton’s claims for a variety of reasons including that Hamilton had not sufficiently shown that the bank was the actual owner of the US $250 million Sri Lankan ISBs as Hamilton has alleged. Hamilton has repeatedly asserted that it purchased the bonds on the public market, in its own accounts, and as part of its own investment strategy.But as recently as June 23, 2023, Sri Lanka cast further doubt on Hamilton’s assertions, stating “…just as a matter of how we understand the banking industry to work, is that Hamilton would be unlikely, as a regulated bank, to place an investment for its own proprietary account for $250 million worth of Sri Lankan bonds which, since 2020, have been rated triple C or lower. We understand that there are regulatory capital requirements for banks, and beyond those general requirements, Hamilton on its websites, touts the safety and security of its investments stating that they only invest in cash or government bonds, and by government bonds, we presume that means not triple C rated bonds” -Attorney Robert G. Houck of Clifford Chance, LLP.Attorneys for Sri Lanka have petitioned the court for access to Hamilton’s audited financial statements through discovery as they expect that Hamilton actually holds the Sri Lankan bonds on behalf of another party and that examination of Hamilton’s annual financial statements will validate their assumptions. Hamilton has insisted that the documents thus far disclosed are sufficient to demonstrate its ownership of the defaulted bonds but Sri Lanka has argued that many of the documents provided are self-serving or inconclusive. Sri Lanka expects that the independent validation that would be provided by a look at Hamilton’s audited annual financial statements will vindicate its position.Sri Lanka assumes that disclosure of Hamilton’s financial statements will clearly show that the bonds in question are, in fact, not carried on Hamilton’s own books as such a significant position in triple C rated, “junk” bonds is simply an untenable position for a regulated bank. However, Hamilton’s repeated failures to timely submit audited annual financial statements to the FSRC and the recent regulatory actions shutting down Hamilton’s affiliates around the world for manifest regulatory violations likely negates the reliability of Hamilton’s own financial statements to conclusively demonstrate ownership of the bonds in question. If the recent emergency closures of Hamilton’s affiliates for regulatory violations and Hamilton’s repeated failures to timely submit its audited annual financial statements to the regulator are any indication, Sri Lanka is unlikely to find the vindication it seeks inside Hamilton’s books.Alarmed customers of Hamilton Reserve Bank who have been closely following these proceedings are demanding to know where their deposits have gone and what the FSRC and the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis are doing to ensure that their deposits remain safe. Despite repeated customer inquiries and complaints, the FSRC has refused to comment on the situation and has not issued any public warnings regarding Hamilton’s failure to timely submit audited annual financial statements for a second consecutive year.