GLOBAL INTRIGUE AND LOCAL INJUSTICE-THE UKRAINE WAR THAT REACHED THE SHORES OF ST.KITTS AND NEVIS — HOW AN INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS DRAGNET SENT A KITTITIAN BANKER TO JAIL

By Times Caribbean Investigations Unit | October 2025

The shocking imprisonment of retired Eastern Caribbean Central Bank official James Simpson earlier this year was not just a case of courtroom overreach — it was a ripple from the global conflict thousands of miles away. Documents reviewed by Times Caribbean reveal that Simpson’s ordeal stemmed from a tangled web of international sanctions, cross-border financial confusion, and judicial missteps that collided inside a St. Kitts courtroom.

A Banker, a Bank, and a Battlefield Half a World Away

At the heart of the case was the Bank of Nevis International (BONI) — an institution that, by all accounts, had done nothing wrong. In 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered sweeping Western sanctions, a long-time BONI client — whose board was dominated by Russian nationals — became ensnared in the new global restrictions on financial transfers.

The bank, acting on external legal advice, paused international wire transfers after its Swiss correspondent bank raised compliance red flags. What followed was a civil lawsuit by the customer demanding the return of USD 3 million.

The learned judge, apparently unmoved by the geopolitical complexities, ordered BONI to deposit the entire sum in court within a week — a near-impossible task for a regional offshore bank navigating global sanction protocols.

When procedural delays followed, the judge took the extraordinary step of ordering imprisonment for contempt — not of the bank, which is a legal entity, but of two individuals, including Mr. James Simpson, a retired banker acting in a fiduciary capacity.

Thus, a 74-year-old Caribbean professional found himself spending his birthday on a cold concrete floor of Her Majesty’s Prison, all because of a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

A Procedural Travesty Exposed

The Court of Appeal has now set aside the committal order, ruling it procedurally unfair and devoid of due process. Legal observers describe it as a “gross miscarriage of justice,” arguing that Simpson’s imprisonment violated basic principles of natural justice.

A correspondence seen by Times Caribbean shows that the committal judgment was issued even before all appellate arguments had concluded, raising serious questions about fairness and timing.

“The learned Judge issued the Committal Order on 2 May 2025 and gave his reasons weeks later — only after the appeal had already been heard,” one section of the judicial record notes. That, experts say, undermines the integrity of the ruling from the start.

Collateral Damage of a Sanctions War

To understand how a local banker became collateral damage in a global economic war, one must follow the chain reaction:

U.S. and EU sanctions target Russian oligarchs.

Swiss banks freeze transactions involving Russian nationals.

BONI, with Russian clients, halts a routine transfer to avoid violating sanctions.

The client sues, and a Caribbean court, unaware or dismissive of the broader context, punishes the wrong party.

In short: a small island financial professional was crushed between the gears of global geopolitics.

The Human and Diplomatic Fallout

The fallout has been immense. Beyond the emotional trauma and reputational harm to Mr. Simpson — who was by all accounts a respected financial technocrat — the case has exposed glaring weaknesses in how Eastern Caribbean courts interpret and apply international sanctions law.

Diplomatic observers warn that if the region cannot align its judicial processes with international compliance realities, it could undermine investor confidence in its financial sector and invite regulatory scrutiny from abroad.

“This case should never have reached a prison cell,” one legal analyst told Times Caribbean. “It shows how global conflicts can warp the administration of justice in small states ill-prepared for such complex cross-jurisdictional disputes.”

A Landmark Judgment and a Lesson for the Region

Now that the Court of Appeal has cleared Simpson’s name, attention turns to the question of compensation. Lawyers are urging the Court to award record-breaking costs to reflect the damage done — not only to Mr. Simpson’s dignity, but to public confidence in the justice system itself.

In the words of one observer:

“He went to prison because of the war in Ukraine — not because of any crime or contempt. That should haunt us all.”

A Call for Reform

The Simpson saga is more than a courtroom curiosity — it is a cautionary tale for Caribbean jurisprudence in a globalized, sanctions-driven world. As nations like St. Kitts and Nevis navigate the intersection of sovereignty, finance, and international law, this case should ignite reforms to protect citizens from becoming victims of decisions made continents away.

Because if a retired banker can be jailed for a war he had nothing to do with — who among us is safe from the next geopolitical storm?