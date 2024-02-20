ECCB’s 107th Monetary Council Meeting: Charting a Course for Economic Growth in the ECCU

On Friday, February 16th, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) convened its 107th Monetary Council Meeting under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance and Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The meeting, a critical platform for regional economic discussions, delved into the latest Report on Monetary, Credit, and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), as presented by Governor Timothy N. J. Antoine.

Representatives from member countries, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, gathered to engage in pivotal discussions that would shape the economic trajectory of the region.

Governor Antoine’s report, titled “The Big Push: Implementation for Impact in an Era of Elevated Uncertainty,” took center stage. The comprehensive analysis not only highlighted existing financial risks within the ECCU but also laid out strategies aimed at fortifying economic growth. A crucial question posed in the report challenged participants: “What will it take to double the GDP of the ECCU?”

The ECCU banking system emerged as a beacon of resilience and stability during the meeting, characterized by a high level of liquidity. Fiscal performance exhibited notable improvement in 2023, aligning with broader economic recovery efforts and positioning the ECCU on a path toward debt sustainability. Across the ECCU, a positive growth outlook prevailed, with the tourism sector expected to lead the economic resurgence throughout 2024, building upon its pivotal role in 2023.

Before the official meeting commenced, the ECCB Monetary Council engaged in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Deputy Director, Mr. Bo Li, and other IMF representatives. The dialogue centered on assessing the progress and challenges within the Caribbean region, as well as exploring the policies offered by the IMF to support the region’s developmental goals.

The outcomes and details of the 107th ECCB Monetary Council Meeting are available in the complete communique on the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s website at https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/publications/communique. This transparency allows stakeholders and the public to stay informed about the decisions and strategies that will play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of the ECCU in the coming months.