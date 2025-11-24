CROWN COUNSEL RIVI WARNER-LAKE EARNS MASTER OF LAWS DEGREE FROM UWI — A RISING LEGAL PROFESSIONAL REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

SKN TIMES NEWS FEATURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The legal community of St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a major academic milestone as Crown Counsel Rivi Warner-Lake has successfully earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the University of the West Indies (UWI), adding a distinguished new credential to an already impressive legal career.

Warner-Lake, well-respected for her sharp intellect and strong courtroom presence, continues to establish herself as one of the Federation’s most promising attorneys.

A CAREER BUILT ON COMPETENCE AND COMMITMENT

Over the years, Warner-Lake has served within the legal system of St. Kitts and Nevis with diligence and professionalism. She has appeared before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) and has played key roles in notable matters, including James v James and Richards v Herbert-Duggins—cases that demonstrated her attention to detail, legal reasoning skills, and ability to navigate complex judicial challenges.

Her contributions as Crown Counsel have strengthened the administration of justice and supported the nation’s ongoing commitment to fairness and good governance.

ADVANCED SCHOLARSHIP THROUGH THE UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES

Earning a Master of Laws degree from UWI is a testament to Warner-Lake’s dedication to continuous learning and professional development. The LL.M. program—recognized across the region for its academic rigor and relevance to Caribbean legal systems—equips graduates with advanced knowledge vital to public administration, legislative reform, and specialized legal practice.

Her success in the program signals not only personal achievement but also enhanced capacity within the Office of the Attorney General.

A MULTIDIMENSIONAL PUBLIC FIGURE

Warner-Lake’s involvement in national life extends beyond the legal sphere. She has long been active within the community and was featured in 2012 as a contest winner on the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival platform—reflecting her confidence, charisma, and long-standing engagement with civic and cultural events.

Her well-rounded profile—professional, academic, and community-oriented—illustrates the versatility and depth she brings to public service.

STRENGTHENING THE JUSTICE SYSTEM OF THE FEDERATION

Colleagues describe Warner-Lake as:

Methodical and analytical

Dedicated to public duty

Driven by discipline and purpose

Her new academic qualification positions her to take on more specialized responsibilities, contribute to policy development, and further elevate the quality of legal practice within the Federation.

At a time when the justice system continues to evolve and modernize, professionals like Warner-Lake play a critical role in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to strong governance, legal excellence, and institutional integrity.

A PROUD MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Crown Counsel Rivi Warner-Lake’s achievement is more than an academic victory—it is an investment in the nation’s legal future. Her dedication, discipline, and pursuit of excellence exemplify the high standards that the Federation continues to uphold within the legal profession.

The SKN Times proudly congratulates Rivi Warner-Lake, LL.M., on reaching this important milestone and looks forward to her continued contributions to justice, education, and national development.