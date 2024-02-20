Controversy Erupts as MSR’s Phillipe MARTINEZ, Lacking St.Kitts and Nevis Citizenship, Becomes Face of CBI Program’s New Public Benefit Option

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 20th, 2024):-In a surprising turn of events, the recently introduced CBI Benefit Option in St. Kitts and Nevis has become the center of controversy, fueled by the revelation that the newly announced public benefactor, Phillipe Martinez, does not hold a St. Kitts and Nevis passport or citizenship.

Phillipe Martinez, associated with MSR Media and MSR Hotels, has been thrust into the limelight as the face of the CBI (Citizenship by Investment) program’s Public Benefit Option. However, US media outlets, including the New York Times, have shed light on Martinez’s checkered past, revealing a history that includes a prison sentence in France for fraud and a 14-month stint in a US Immigration Detention Center.

The apparent discrepancy arises as Martinez, despite promoting the CBI program, has not applied for St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship himself. This has raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the selection criteria for the public benefactor role. Critics argue that the CBI program, long touted as the platinum CBI program globally, should be represented by individuals who hold St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, adding credibility to the initiative.

The decision to appoint Martinez, with his controversial past and lack of local citizenship, has sparked concerns about the reputation and credibility of the CBI program. Many wonder why someone with a history of legal issues would be chosen as the face of a program that requires the utmost transparency and integrity.

As the public grapples with this revelation, there is growing pressure on the St. Kitts and Nevis government to address the selection process for public benefactors and ensure that those representing the CBI program align with the standards and values it aims to uphold. The controversy has opened a dialogue about the importance of credibility and due diligence in the selection of individuals associated with such crucial national initiatives.