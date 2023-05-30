ST. PETERS WIN STREAK BROKEN, CAYON ROCKETS DEFEAT SANDY POINT

St. Peters FC’s six-game winning streak was broken on Friday when MFCR Old Road United Jets, came from behind to defeat them 4-1 in Verchilds, in round two action of the SKNFA Premier League. Tyquan Terrel put St. Peters ahead in the 28TH min, and for a moment it seems St. Peters were heading to their 7th straight. But the second half was all Old Road. Tiquanny Williams started the comeback with a penalty in the 52nd minute. He followed that up with a second goal in the 72nd min to give Old Road the lead before Kaylon Liburd scored a third three minutes later. Captain Nequan Browne put an exclamation mark in stoppage time with a 4th goal. Coach Alexis Morris of Old Road credited his team for their fight and resolve in the second half to claim a resounding victory. “At the end of the first (half), we should not have been 1-0 down with (Tiquanny) getting in front of the goal. On any day he would have been scoring those goals. Nonetheless, we kept working and we dug deep and we found a way back, like I asked them to…I know we were going to get one back within the first 10 minutes and that set up the game for us,” Morris said.

Coach Austin Huggins of St. Peters said the team was unable to refocus after having a goal they scored early in the match, ruled out for offside. “First of all, let me congratulate OR for scoring four goals. I think that the game was a good game. We had opportunities to score as early as couple of seconds after the game started, but the goal was disallowed and I think that the referee made some very difficult decisions that worked hard against us, broke our momentum, and put us in a very unfavorable position,” Huggins said.

In the day’s earlier match, League leaders Flow 4G Cayon Rockets, comfortably defeated Jones Group Sandy Point FC 3-0 also in Verchilds. Raheem Davis scored for Cayon in the 4th minute, Kavon Phillip scored a Sandy Point own goal in the 10th minute and Devontay Carty scored Cayon’s third in the 64th min. Coach Al Edwards of Cayon said despite the win, his team needs to do a better job in finishing their crosses. “I like the fact that we got down the wings, which is one of our strengths. I like the fact we are putting in the crosses, but I don’t like the fact that we are not finishing those crosses,” he said.

Shaquan Pemberton a player with Sandy Point bemoaned his team’s loss at the bottom of the table. “We started the game wrong and we didn’t commit to the plays and (Cayon) capitalized on it,” Pemberton said.

