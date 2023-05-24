ST.KITTS-NEVIS DEPLOYS SECURITY FORCES TO ASSIST CRIME FIGHTING IN ST.LUCIA DESPITE WORRYING UPSURGE IN CRIME ON THE GROUND

Despite the recent upsurge in murders and robberies in St.Kitts and Nevis the authorities have decided to send a contingent of law enforcement to Saint Lucia, joining officers from the Regional Security System (RSS) who are assisting in crime-fighting efforts in Saint Lucia.

The contingent is comprised of six soldiers from the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) ranking from Private to Sergeant, and six officers from the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) ranking from Constable to Sergeant.

The officers were deployed to join the peace-keeping efforts in SLU following the Regional Security Systems’ (RSS) request for assistance in this regard.

The Officers were sent in the midst of a violent crime upsurge in the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis over the last 7-8 monhts. The federation has already recorded 11 murders for 2023 compared to 12 murders for the entire year of 2022. The deployment of the contingent of security personnel has raised the concerns of citizens and nationals alike who have expressed the common view that SKN is in the midst of a crime crisis of it’s own and need all the support and help it can maintain and get.

The contingent’s deployment is scheduled to last for three weeks. While on the island, the twelve will be sworn in as Special Constables and function under the command of Saint Lucia’s Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius to assist with combatting criminal activity.

Their extensive duties will include surveillance, foot and mobile patrols, and warrant execution.