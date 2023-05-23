Squash detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Jamaican Dancehall artist Squash has been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida, DancehallMag has confirmed.

Online records from the agency reveal that as of Monday night (May 22), Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, was being held at the Krome North Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility in Miami.

The Ohh Lala La artist’s detention comes after the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era rules that, among other things, had restricted the number of people who could be detained in ICE detention facilities like Krome.

It also comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a sweeping immigration bill, which he said was crucial to “ensuring the Florida taxpayers are not footing the bill for illegal immigration,” according to CNN. But, the new measures will not go into effect until July.

