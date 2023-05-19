REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR AQUAPONICS OPERATION AND MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP IN ST. KITTS

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17th 2023);

Aquaponics farmers and anyone interested in learning how to operate and manage an aquaponics system are encouraged to register early for an Aquaponics Operation and Management Workshop set to be held later this month.

The “Aquaponics Operation and Management Workshop” is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, 31 May – Friday, 02 June 2023.

The training will be facilitated by Owner of Adams Aqua Farm, Ms. Kristina Adams of Barbados, who is expected to teach participants how to operate and manage an aquaponics system to use nutrient-rich waste from fish tanks to provide plant food to vegetables and herbs grown in hydroponic beds.

The workshop will take place at the Mountain Dew Farm located in Newton Ground St. Kitts and is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The registration link is also posted on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives St. Kitts Facebook page.

Interested persons are asked to contact 668-8021 for further information.

