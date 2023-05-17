IMPORTANT CHANGES TO THE VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

To improve efficiency and comply with visa regulations, effective on May 22, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown will no longer accept packages directly mailed to the Embassy. The purpose of this change is to ensure that all applicants can track their visa package and to streamline efficiency for cases for processing.

Courier services are included in the services that support the visa application process. The courier services may include sending and receiving documents to and from the U.S. Consular Section. There is only one location approved for drop off and pick up of consular packages included in the visa fee:

Courier Facility DHL HEAD OFFICE Bridgetown Address DHL EXPRESS BARBADOS

Airport Commercial Center Pilgrim Road

Christchurch

Bridgetown Business Hours Mon – Fri 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Therefore, we may no longer accept receipt of documents, passports, or another other supporting part of a visa application directly at the U.S. Embassy.

Important Note: Applicants residing outside of Barbados have the option of purchasing ‘Premium Delivery Service’ for an additional fee to have their documents delivered to the Island where they reside. Applicants using the ‘Premium Delivery Service’ must use one of the 12 DHL locations listed here or they may collect their documents from the DHL Office in Barbados at no additional cost.

Applicants who choose to not use the free point of service pick up and drop off in Barbados and need their passports to travel back home must make their own arrangements for returning the passport or any required documents to the U.S. Embassy via the ‘Premium Delivery Service.”

All related information can be found at: Visa Document Courier Services | Official U.S. Department of State Visa Appointment Service | Barbados | English (usvisa-info.com)