FORMER BBC BROADCASTER KEN RICHARDS HAS PASSED



SAD NEWS

The world of journalism has lost one of its very best!

Dominica and the region mourn the loss of Former BBC Broadcaster Ken Richards who died at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) on May 21, 2023.

Known for his open, frank, and candid opinion Ken worked at the Government Information Service in Dominica, at the Dominica Broadcasting Station, Radio Antilles, Voice of the Island Radio, Observer in Antigua, WINN FM Radio St. Kitts, Dominica News Online, and the BBC Caribbean Service in London.

He had been ailing for some time and spent over three weeks at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A former noted and revered BBC Journalist Ken Richards was the epitome of what a professional journalist represents. Respected by many in and out of the field of journalism, Richards was a shining example of journalistic ethics, fairness, and balance as demonstrated through his years in media and broadcast journalism. It will be no surprise to many how willing and unafraid he was in sharing his knowledge and experience with others.

The St.Kitts-Nevis Times and Times Caribbean and extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of noted Journalist Ken Richards .

Rest In Peace Ken.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0kmdmYDrHKP5LpvwCzs5dfmgtsfF55x8BARf182nNWfyvNYktTUJSXHbHjz3sMpD8l&id=100063805699372&mibextid=Nif5oz