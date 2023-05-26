Byron Messia signs with Interscope…gets celebrity endorsements

Singer Byron Messia has one of the biggest dancehall songs at present with Talibans and what’s more has recently signed a multi-album deal with Interscope Records.

Released in January, Talibans was produced by Ztekk Records and Ej Fya.

Its official video has racked up more than 18 million views on YouTube.

The 23-year-old artiste, who was born in Jamaica, resides in St Kitts and Nevis.

Talibans has been added to hundreds of playlists globally and has become a must-play song at local and international dancehall parties.

Byron Messia’s credibility as an artiste has skyrocketed after various videos and pictures emerged online with him in studio with the likes of Popcaan, Burna Boy, Bobby Shmurda, and Prince Swanny.

He has also collaborated with local artistes such as Govana and Jahshii and says this is only the beginning, as he plans to dominate the global musical space with a melting pot of fresh sounds and thought-provoking topics.

I’m trying to help black people, ‘Wake up and understand what is going on,” so that they can win at life. Within a year from now I want to win a Grammy, which is ironic because it feels like just yesterday I was on the streets with no money. Now I am living my dream,” the artiste told the Jamaica Observer.

Byron Messia recently released the album No Love.

Vent, Smallest Circle and MOCA are among his recent releases.