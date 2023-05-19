AGRICULTURE MINISTER ASSURES GOVTS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT FISHERFOLK IN SKN

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2023);

Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives met and engaged in meaningful discussions with fisherfolk from all across St. Kitts in the Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture, LaGuerite, St. Kitts on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.

Minister Duggins was joined at the head table by Acting Permanent Secretary, Miguel Flemming and Director of the Department of Marine Resources, Dr. T. Marc Williams.

Fishers attended the meeting to raise concerns about losses and the need for financial assistance to cushion external factors affecting their livelihood, discuss government’s growing partnership with stakeholders in the fisheries sector and share ideas that can help to contribute towards the development of the blue economy.

During the consultation-styled meeting, the Honourable Minister used the opportunity to outline his vision and ideas, which form part of the government’s plan to deliver transformative change to the fisheries and agricultural sector.

The meetings were also an opportunity for the fisher folk and vessel operators to outline numerous operational challenges they experience. Minister Duggins assured the fishers that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to working through the Department of Marine Resources to resolve the myriad of issues that fisher folk face on a day-to-day basis.

The meeting was a prelude to more detailed consultations that are scheduled to be held with other farming groups during the month of May.